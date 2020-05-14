Tourism recovery could take up to five years, top hotel executives believe

The tourism crisis provoked by COVID-19 risks prolonging well into 2021, top hotel executives believe, with a meaningful recovery expected to take between two and five years.

The findings come from a perceptions survey carried out by EY, an audit firm, among key executives from major hotels in the 3, 4 and 5-star categories, hotel chains and boutique hotels.

Most executives expect 2020 to be significantly loss making and expect the crisis to prolong well into 2021, according to EY’s COVID-19 Industry Pulse Report on tourism.

But they also expect a meaningful recovery to take between two and five years before returning to 2019 levels, if at all.

“There are significant concerns that the recovery will be slow and difficult, while uncertainty around the duration of the pandemic, availability of a vaccine, and changes in consumer behaviour will exacerbate the matter,” the survey report notes.

Executives welcomed government support for the industry but agreed that these measures should extend beyond the easing of lockdown measures as tourism starts to return gradually.

All respondents said Malta had to “revisit and assess” its tourism product. It was noted that Malta’s strategic approach to tourism needs to be reframed for a post COVID-19 world which will potentially see permanent changes to travel behaviours in a context of heightened competition for tourism.

The report also provides recommendations such as re-examining the tourism offering for the long-term, increasing the efforts in promotion and building market confidence, increased visibility on the duration of support measures, and initiatives to reduce the immediate cash burden.