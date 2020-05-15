Joseph Cuschieri recalled as Italy ambassador, former AFM commander replaces him

Joseph Cuschieri’s job as ambassador to Italy has been terminated after he was caught breaking diplomatic protocol.

The recall was confirmed by a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, but the reason why was not divulged.

A source said despite normal diplomatic protocols, he had travelled to Rome, without his appointment being formalised yet.

Cuschieri was appointed to the post after his predecessor Vanessa Frazier, was made Malta’s permanent representative to the United Nations in January.

The spokesperson said that Cuschieri will be providing services to the ministry “as and where required of him in due course”.

The former MEP will be replaced by former army commander Carmel Vassalo, who is seen as a better fit for the posting, given the renewed diplomatic clash between the countries over migrant arrivals.

The source said that having a former military man in Rome makes sense, with having studied Italian in his earlier days seen as a bonus.

In 2008, Cuschieri gave up his seat in parliament to make way for then newly-elected Labour leader Joseph Muscat. Cuschieri was also MEP between 2011 and 2013, and served in the house of representatives from 1998 to 2008.