‘Conflicting messages’ from authorities over restrictions lifting worry environmental health officers

Environmental health officers are the latest frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 to join a growing chorus of concern as government prepares to lift more restrictions.

The Malta Environmental Health Officers Association warned of “conflicting messages between the authorities” that are “creating confusion” among people.

The association joined other organisations representing nurses and doctors in urging caution because the pandemic remains a reality that requires vigilance.

Environmental health officers have been involved, alongside the police, in carrying out inspections to ensure people in mandatory quarantine and isolation are obeying the instructions given to them by the public health authorities.

Government is expected to announce the lifting of more restrictions, allowing restaurants and service industries like hairdressers, to re-open.

The decision comes as Malta registered an increase in the number of new cases over the past five days. Just two weeks ago, government lifted the restrictions on non-essential retail outlets.

The association said despite the lifting of more restrictions, people should still take extra care because there may be severe consequences.

“MEHOA understands that the economy is an important pillar, but it is not comparable to the health of the individual… environmental health officers, like the police, doctors, healthcare workers, and other front liners are making sacrifices, including distancing themselves from their loved ones, to help control the spread of COVID-19,” the association said.

It warned that the threat from the pandemic was real and everyone had to pitch in to maintain the success achieved so far.

Pressure is mounting on the government to open up the economy as people are starting to feel the pinch of diminished incomes.

