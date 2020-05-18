[LIVE] Return to normality starts on 22 May - Robert Abela

This is a developing story

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced the lifting of more restrictions from Friday 22 May.

The facts that motivated today’s decision

Low rate of active cases in Malta.

Country has increased its bed and resource capacity to deal with the pandemic.

Absolute majority of cases had light symptoms, or no symptoms at all and vast majority recovered at home.

What will change from Friday, 22 May

All measures will be accompanied by protocols enforcing social distancing and hygiene.

Hospital/primary healthcare

The following services will start being offered again at Mater Dei Hospital and other primary healthcare institutions:

Diabetic clinic

Cardiology clinic

Well-baby clinic

Medical centres (bereġ)

Increased outpatient clinics

Increase in MRIs, CT scans, X-Rays

Orthopaedic, eye, gynaecological surgeries

IVF services

Partner will be able to attend full birthing process

Colon cancer screening

Public gatherings/outdoor pools

Groups of up to 6 can meet in public

At the beach advice is for people to keep 2m apart

Outdoor pools will be able to open with half their registered capacity

Hotels

People can use hotels

Culture

Open-air cinemas will be able to open with people keeping a 2m distance

Sports

Individual, non-contact sports can restart such as diving and tennis

Outdoor training of any sports can take place in groups of six

Religion

Funeral masses can be held again with limited number of people and social distancing measures

Shops/services

Restaurants, snackbars, cafeterias will reopen with maximum of 6 people per table and distances between tables

Hairdressers, barbers, beauticians, nail technicians will reopen but will have to use a system of appointments to avoid people queueing inside the premises, and distance between clients being serviced has to be 2m

Open-air markets will reopen with social distancing measures being enforced

More to follow.