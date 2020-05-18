[LIVE] Return to normality starts on 22 May - Robert Abela
Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced the lifting of more restrictions from Friday 22 May.
The facts that motivated today’s decision
- Low rate of active cases in Malta.
- Country has increased its bed and resource capacity to deal with the pandemic.
- Absolute majority of cases had light symptoms, or no symptoms at all and vast majority recovered at home.
What will change from Friday, 22 May
All measures will be accompanied by protocols enforcing social distancing and hygiene.
Hospital/primary healthcare
The following services will start being offered again at Mater Dei Hospital and other primary healthcare institutions:
- Diabetic clinic
- Cardiology clinic
- Well-baby clinic
- Medical centres (bereġ)
- Increased outpatient clinics
- Increase in MRIs, CT scans, X-Rays
- Orthopaedic, eye, gynaecological surgeries
- IVF services
- Partner will be able to attend full birthing process
- Colon cancer screening
Public gatherings/outdoor pools
- Groups of up to 6 can meet in public
- At the beach advice is for people to keep 2m apart
- Outdoor pools will be able to open with half their registered capacity
Hotels
- People can use hotels
Culture
- Open-air cinemas will be able to open with people keeping a 2m distance
Sports
- Individual, non-contact sports can restart such as diving and tennis
- Outdoor training of any sports can take place in groups of six
Religion
- Funeral masses can be held again with limited number of people and social distancing measures
Shops/services
- Restaurants, snackbars, cafeterias will reopen with maximum of 6 people per table and distances between tables
- Hairdressers, barbers, beauticians, nail technicians will reopen but will have to use a system of appointments to avoid people queueing inside the premises, and distance between clients being serviced has to be 2m
- Open-air markets will reopen with social distancing measures being enforced
