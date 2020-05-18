menu

Shops no longer obliged to stop vulnerable people from entering – Chris Fearne

Government ditching big brother approach towards the elderly and vulnerable by withdrawing legal obligation on non-essential retail outlets to stop them from entering as part of COVID-19 restrictions

karl_azzopardi
18 May 2020, 8:22pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Shops will no longer be obliged to stop the elderly from entering their outlets
Shops will no longer be legally obliged to stop the elderly and vulnerable from entering as government ditches the big brother approach adopted two weeks ago.

The air was finally cleared by Health Minister Chris Fearne on Monday when asked about the legal obligation imposed on non-essential retail outlets that were allowed to re-open a fortnight ago.

People aged 65 and over, pregnant women and people with chronic medical conditions were listed as vulnerable people at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were encouraged to stay at home and only go out for essential errands.

The obligation on shops to stop vulnerable people caused confusion among retailers and angered the elderly and some pregnant women who were refused entry into some establishments.

Shops will now no longer be forced to police people who enter their outlets but can refuse entry to anyone not wearing a mask or visibly sick.

“After listening to the concerns raised over the past weeks, we decided to drop the big brother approach and allow elderly people to be responsible for their own behaviour,” Fearne said, adding the recommendation for vulnerable people to avoid exposing themselves unnecessarily remained.

The government this evening lifted more restrictions, which will see the re-opening of restaurants, cafeterias and hairdressers, among other outlets.

All shops and outlets have to respect social distancing and hygiene rules.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
