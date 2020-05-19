Maltese doctors say COVID-19 situation not as stable as claimed after spike in cases

The Medical Association of Malta (MAM) has expressed concern that it was not consulted on the transition measures for the health service announced on Monday, and the subsequent impact it will have on the health and safety of medical personnel.

MAM said it would be asking for an urgent meeting with health management, saying that while it appreciated the government’s effort to gradually relaunch the economy, it felt that the serious medical risks arising from such measures could only be prevented by honest unbiased information and strict discipline on social distancing, and hygiene as well as “vigorously enforced fines.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that as of 22 May a plethora of restrictions imposed by the health authorities would be relaxed, including the opening of restaurants and cafeterias. Abela insisted that the country cannot allow a national emergency to become the daily normality, saying the government’s decisions were based on scientific proof.

“The mistakes made with the voluntary quarantine following air travel should not be repeated. Furthermore, full and honest information should be provided to clients about potential risks,” the MAM said, referring to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the last week, adding that the situation was not as stable as the government claimed.

“14 cases on Saturday are equivalent to 1,700 cases in Italy in a day. Furthermore, Mater Dei in the last 10 days faced the worst crisis since the start of the epidemic with 3 wards needing to be closed, and a record 287 persons on quarantine.”

The association said that these figures were not being acknowledged, and that the government was giving the impression that all was well, which it said undermined the confidence of the general public.

MAM also said the fact that restaurants were not going to be subjected to regulations but to guidelines which were not obligatory and not enforceable by fines went against the basic principles of public health where enforcement was essential to protect the public. “It is like a game of football with no rules and no referee. Furthermore, full information should be given to the public in particular that COVID can be shed on plates, on cutlery, and on tables, as social distancing only prevents airborne transmission,” MAM said.

The MAM said that while vulnerable groups, especially the elderly, were encouraged not to quarantine, they were also being told that the virus was still around and one should follow social distancing. “This amounts to telling them to go and have fun but if you get sick or die don’t blame me”.

MAM even said that expanding the size of groups allowed in public to six while at the same time recommending social distancing did not make sense, was contradictory and confused the public. The association said it would monitor the situation closely and react accordingly.