menu

President applauds health care workers in meeting with top officials

President George Vella thanked health care workers for their ‘excellent and professional’ work

karl_azzopardi
19 May 2020, 7:49pm
by Karl Azzopardi

 President George Vella met with health authorities on Monday to thank them for their “excellent and professional” work in dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

Having invited them to his residency at San Anton Palace, Vella told the health authorities that the country appreciates the hard work and dedication they have shown in the last two months.

He also spurred on health workers to continue carrying out their important work in safeguarding the lives of Maltese and Gozitans.

In attendance were Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, virologist Chris Barbara, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci, Mater Dei CEO Celia Falzon, Charles Mallia Azzopardi, Foundation for Medical Services Head Carmen Ciantar and Michael Borg.

The health minister explained to the president Malta’s strategy in dealing with the pandemic.

He also warned that the country must remain vigilant in order to sustain the low numbers of active cases.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Disabled students should be kept in mind when planning a return for next academic year, parent says
National

Disabled students should be kept in mind when planning a return for next academic year, parent says
Karl Azzopardi
President applauds health care workers in meeting with top officials
National

President applauds health care workers in meeting with top officials
Karl Azzopardi
COVID-19: Summer schools to be prepared for any eventuality, minister says
National

COVID-19: Summer schools to be prepared for any eventuality, minister says
Karl Azzopardi
Hairdressers require water test certification only if they form part of a complex, hotel
National

Hairdressers require water test certification only if they form part of a complex, hotel
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.