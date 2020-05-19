President applauds health care workers in meeting with top officials

President George Vella met with health authorities on Monday to thank them for their “excellent and professional” work in dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

Having invited them to his residency at San Anton Palace, Vella told the health authorities that the country appreciates the hard work and dedication they have shown in the last two months.

He also spurred on health workers to continue carrying out their important work in safeguarding the lives of Maltese and Gozitans.

In attendance were Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, virologist Chris Barbara, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci, Mater Dei CEO Celia Falzon, Charles Mallia Azzopardi, Foundation for Medical Services Head Carmen Ciantar and Michael Borg.

The health minister explained to the president Malta’s strategy in dealing with the pandemic.

He also warned that the country must remain vigilant in order to sustain the low numbers of active cases.