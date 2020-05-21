menu

Despite COVID-19 relaxation, Nadur chooses not to re-open street market

Nadur mayor will not re-open open market saying public mass gathering should not resume despite COVID-19 relaxation of restrictions

laura_calleja
21 May 2020, 8:57am
by Laura Calleja

The open market of the Gozitan village of Nadur will not be organised until further notice, despite the relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions announced by the government this week. 

On Facebook, the mayor of Nadur Edward Said made the announcement, saying the open market was a public mass event that made social distancing requirements unable to maintain. 

Said said the Nadur council was prioritising health policy over economic activities until the COVID-19 situation in Malta improves. 

“We want to avoid organising public activities knowing the risks they pose. We do not want to have masses of people at the same place without control,” he said. 

Said – brother to the Nationalist MP Chris Said – highlighted that while the government was treating this period as “transitional”, the council was of the belief this was not a normal period of time. “The council always took pro-active decisions in the interests of our residents and will remain prudent.” 

More in National
€10.3 million spent on COVID-19 employment benefits so far
National

€10.3 million spent on COVID-19 employment benefits so far
Matthew Agius
15 new cases takes total active COVID-19 cases to 125
National

15 new cases takes total active COVID-19 cases to 125
Matthew Vella
Charmaine Gauci denies rumours she has resigned: ‘I am happy doing my job’
National

Charmaine Gauci denies rumours she has resigned: ‘I am happy doing my job’
Matthew Vella / Kurt Sansone
Armed Forces refuses to disclose details of denied rescue to Pozzallo migrants
National

Armed Forces refuses to disclose details of denied rescue to Pozzallo migrants
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.