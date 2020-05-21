Despite COVID-19 relaxation, Nadur chooses not to re-open street market

The open market of the Gozitan village of Nadur will not be organised until further notice, despite the relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions announced by the government this week.

On Facebook, the mayor of Nadur Edward Said made the announcement, saying the open market was a public mass event that made social distancing requirements unable to maintain.

Said said the Nadur council was prioritising health policy over economic activities until the COVID-19 situation in Malta improves.

“We want to avoid organising public activities knowing the risks they pose. We do not want to have masses of people at the same place without control,” he said.

Said – brother to the Nationalist MP Chris Said – highlighted that while the government was treating this period as “transitional”, the council was of the belief this was not a normal period of time. “The council always took pro-active decisions in the interests of our residents and will remain prudent.”