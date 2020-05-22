PN lashes out at government intransigence on fuel prices: 'We are being robbed'

Opposition Energy spokesman Ryan Callus has hit out at the government for its silence on fuel prices in Malta, as international oil prices plummet.

“For the third consecutive week, we are being robbed,” Callus said, claiming that the Maltese people were paying the highest price for diesel and the second highest price for petrol in the EU because of the “incompetence” of the Labour government.

Days had passed since the PN had appealed to the government to slash fuel prices by 30c per litre, but the only answer given to the Maltese people was “the silence of incompetence and the politics of failure in this sector,” Callus said.

He said that at a moment when families were suffering because of reduced income, less work hours and loss of jobs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government was choosing to make someone rich on the back of the people’s misery.

According to statistics issued yesterday by the European Commission, Malta placed top with the highest price for diesel and second highest for petrol.

The PN reiterated its appeal to reduce the price by 30c per litre, saying this would save consumers around €15 per week.