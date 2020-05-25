Car belonging to PN journalist and Floriana FC secretary-general Dione Borg set on fire

The car belonging to PN MEP candidate and veteran journalist Dione Borg was set on fire on Sunday night.

It was the Borg who took to social media to thank the Civil Protection Department and police for their help. “This person was caught by CCTV cameras setting the car on fire and fleeing on an electric scooter," he wrote on Facebook, citing that the vehicle had been destroyed.

Nirringrazzja lill-membri tal-Protezzjoni Civili u l-pulizija li illum assistewni wara li persuna haraqli l-karozza ftit... Posted by Dione Borg on Sunday, May 24, 2020

Borg is a veteran NET journalist who also ran for a European Parliament seat in 2019. He is also the secretary-general of Floriana FC, the current Premier League leaders. At 4:30pm, the Malta FA meets to decide whether the shuttered league should now declare Floriana champions.

Runners-up Valletta have already declared themselves contrary to awarding Floriana the championship.