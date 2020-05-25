menu

Car belonging to PN journalist and Floriana FC secretary-general Dione Borg set on fire

The car of PN MEP candidate and veteran journalist Dione Borg is torched but perpetrator is caught by CCTV fleeing the scene on an electric scooter

laura_calleja
25 May 2020, 8:34am
by Laura Calleja
Dione Borg's car was set on fire on Sunday night by someone who fled the scene on an electric scooter
Dione Borg's car was set on fire on Sunday night by someone who fled the scene on an electric scooter

The car belonging to PN MEP candidate and veteran journalist Dione Borg was set on fire on Sunday night.

It was the Borg who took to social media to thank the Civil Protection Department and police for their help. “This person was caught by CCTV cameras setting the car on fire and fleeing on an electric scooter," he wrote on Facebook, citing that the vehicle had been destroyed.

Nirringrazzja lill-membri tal-Protezzjoni Civili u l-pulizija li illum assistewni wara li persuna haraqli l-karozza ftit...

Posted by Dione Borg on Sunday, May 24, 2020

Borg is a veteran NET journalist who also ran for a European Parliament seat in 2019. He is also the secretary-general of Floriana FC, the current Premier League leaders. At 4:30pm, the Malta FA meets to decide whether the shuttered league should now declare Floriana champions.

Runners-up Valletta have already declared themselves contrary to awarding Floriana the championship.

More in National
Car belonging to PN journalist and Floriana FC secretary-general Dione Borg set on fire
National

Car belonging to PN journalist and Floriana FC secretary-general Dione Borg set on fire
Laura Calleja
Suspected mercenaries were released from arrest after two days
National

Suspected mercenaries were released from arrest after two days
Matthew Vella / Matthew Agius
'COVID-19 is a suspended sentence not life imprisonment', says psychotherapist who contracted virus
National

'COVID-19 is a suspended sentence not life imprisonment', says psychotherapist who contracted virus
Massimo Costa
[WATCH] Abela 'irresponsible' to consult Muscat as Malta struggles to rebuild reputation - Adrian Delia
National

[WATCH] Abela 'irresponsible' to consult Muscat as Malta struggles to rebuild reputation - Adrian Delia
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.