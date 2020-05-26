MaltaToday Survey | Concern over COVID-19 rises, women and elderly most worried

There has been a 10-point increase in two months among people with a high level of concern over COVID-19, a MaltaToday survey found.

The numbers show that 53.2% of people now say they are highly concerned about the coronavirus, up from the 43% registered last March at the start of the pandemic.

Since March, Malta has registered six deaths from COVID-19 and a total of 600 cases until Friday. Restrictions were introduced to limit mobility and social interaction, some of which have now been relaxed.

The latest survey was held between 11 and 15 May and confirms the general trends established two months ago that women are significantly more worried than men and the highest levels of concern are found among the elderly.

The overall figures show that apart from the 53.2% with a high level of concern, there are 41.2% with a medium level of concern (42.8% in March) and just 5.5% with a low level of concern (14.2% in March).

Among women, 56.9% are highly concerned about COVID-19, followed by 39.7%, who have a medium level of concern. Only 3.5% of women are least perturbed by the coronavirus.

Among men, 49.9% are highly concerned, followed by 42.7% with a medium level of concern. The number of men with a low level of concern is more than double that of women at 7.4%.

The survey shows that there is an age distinction when it comes to concern, which is probably fuelled by the emphasis placed by health authorities on the higher risks associated with COVID-19 for the elderly.

Among those aged 65 and over – these have been classified as a vulnerable category during the pandemic – almost three quarters (73.9%) have a high level of concern. Last March it was 57.2% of the elderly who said they had a high level of concern.

A similar trend is visible among those aged between 51 and 65, with 58.4% having a high level of concern. This age cohort experienced the largest increase in the high concern category when compared to the March survey, which suggests a higher degree of awareness as the pandemic progressed.

But the balance changes among the middle-aged and the young.

Among those aged between 36 and 50, a relative majority (49.3%) have a medium level of concern, while 40.6% have a high level of concern. This cohort is also the one with the largest percentage of people who have a low level of concern (10.2%).

These numbers among the working-age population could be an indication that other realities such as reduced incomes and unemployment may be of greater concern than the virus itself.

Among the young, 45.3% have a high level of concern, while 48.4% fall in the medium category.

On a regional basis, all areas register absolute majorities in the high concern category except the Northern region, where the majority (52.6%) have a medium level of concern.

The strongest concerns can be found in the South-Eastern region, where 59.4% have a high level of concern, followed by the Southern Harbour, where 55.3% fall in the same category.

When the results are analysed by political allegiance, Labour voters fall mostly within the high concern bracket (62.1%), as opposed to Nationalist voters who primarily have a medium level of concern (50.5%).

This suggests that Prime Minister Robert Abela’s enthusiasm on reopening businesses and his dismissal of a second wave of infections, is not in synch with how his voting base is feeling.

However, the election poll data (see separate article) does not suggest this is harming the party in government. On the contrary, the Labour Party has strengthened its support.

The survey asked people to rank how worried they were about the coronavirus on a scale from 1 to 10. Results were then grouped into three broad categories: low concern (1-3), medium concern (4-7), high concern (8-10).

People will shun going abroad over the next year

Air travel has been one of the biggest victims of the coronavirus and a MaltaToday survey suggests it is likely to remain so for quite some time.

Even if airports reopen and travel restrictions lifted, almost three quarters of people have indicated a low level of likeliness to go abroad over the next 12 months.

The survey was held between 11 and 15 May and asked people to rank their likeliness of going abroad on a scale from 1 to 10.

The figures show that 72.8% have indicated a low likeliness of travelling abroad over the next 12 months, with only 13% saying they were highly likely to travel. The rest, 14.2%, stood in between.

The results were broadly similar for men and women, across all age groups and all regions.

However, as expected, the chances of going abroad are highest among the youngest age group (18-35) with 19.6% indicating a high level of likeliness. On the flipside, only 2.3% of those aged 65 and over fall within the same category.

Nonetheless, 62.1% of those aged between 18 and 35, and 90.9% of the elderly, say the likeliness of travelling overseas is low.

The results show no marked difference between the different regions, although Gozitans are the least likely to go abroad over the next year with 80.9% falling in the low category.

There is negligible difference when the numbers are analysed by political affiliation. While 75.7% of Labour voters foresee a low level of likeness in going abroad over the next 12 months, the same holds true for 69.3% of Nationalist voters.