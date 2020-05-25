menu

Repubblika calls on police to issue a European arrest warrant for Konrad Mizzi

Repubblika says former tourism minister Konrad Mizzi should be brought back to Malta to answer for his actions

karl_azzopardi
25 May 2020, 2:33pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Former tourism minister Konrad Mizzi
Civil society NGO Repubblika has said that former tourism minister Konrad Mizzi should be brought back to Malta to “answer for his actions”.

Mizzi had resigned from Cabinet shortly after Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech was arrested last November in connection with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“Konrad Mizzi is not exonerated from answering for his actions simply because he resigned as minister. He is accused of abuse of power, corruption, bribery and money laundering and justice needs to be done in his regard,” the NGO said on Monday.

The NGO also called on police to issue a European arrest warrant so that Mizzi can be brought back form the UK, where he has been since the start of March.

Repubblika also claimed that the former minister has an agreement with “whoever is protecting him” in order for his arrest to be postponed for when the UK leaves the European Union.

“This could possibly result in the European arrest warrant no longer being applicable or enforceable,” it said.

For government to be taken seriously in improving Malta’s reputation, Repubblika said it has to show evidence that it is “not guaranteeing impunity for Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri and others like Joseph Muscat who still have to answer for their actions.”

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
