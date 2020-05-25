menu

16 days: the average recovery time for COVID-19 patients in Malta

Patients with COVID-19 went through a 16-day period of convalescence on average, Chris Fearne says

massimo_costa
25 May 2020, 6:27pm
by Massimo Costa
The average patient with COVID-19 in Malta took 16 days to recover from the virus, information tabled in Parliament shows
The average patient with COVID-19 in Malta took 16 days to recover from the virus, information tabled in Parliament shows

The average convalescence period for patients with COVID-19 in Malta, from the time they tested positive till recovery, was of 16 days, Chris Fearne said.

A patient is considered to have recovered after two consecutive tests for the virus, taken 24 hours apart, come back negative.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister said in Parliament that 25% of patients with a positive swab test experienced no symptoms.

If residents of the Ħal Far tent village are not factored in, the percentage of patients without symptoms is 13%.

Fearne, who was answering a parliamentary question from independent MP Godfrey Farrugia, said that 19% of patients who contracted the coronavirus were kept at Mater Dei Hospital's Infectious Disease Unit for treatment for more than a day.

Eleven patients required treatment in the Intensive Therapy Unit, four of whom were needed to be put on a ventilator.

Of the six persons who died due to the coronavirus, COVID-19 was the principle cause of death for five of them, the National Mortality Registry indicates, Fearne said.

For the remaining patient, COVID-19 was a contributory factor behind their demise, with the main cause of death having been related to an intestinal condition.

Fifty five percent of patients who tested positive for the virus had received the influenza vaccine last year.

Fearne added that the Health Department had used the COVID-19 criteria and case definitions issued by the WHO and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) when it came to determining who should be administered a swab test.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
Minister disputes NGO's claims of hunger strike by migrants on Captain Morgan boat
National

Minister disputes NGO's claims of hunger strike by migrants on Captain Morgan boat
Massimo Costa
16 days: the average recovery time for COVID-19 patients in Malta
National

16 days: the average recovery time for COVID-19 patients in Malta
Massimo Costa
[WATCH] PN calls for virtual court sittings as building remains closed due to COVID-19
National

[WATCH] PN calls for virtual court sittings as building remains closed due to COVID-19
Massimo Costa
Repubblika calls on police to issue a European arrest warrant for Konrad Mizzi
National

Repubblika calls on police to issue a European arrest warrant for Konrad Mizzi
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.