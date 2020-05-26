menu

No new COVID-19 cases overnight, health minister: ‘public’s sacrifice bearing fruit’

Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on social media that Maltahad recorded no new case of COVID-19 overnight

laura_calleja
26 May 2020, 8:49am
by Laura Calleja
Malta recorded no new cases of COVID-19 overnight, Health Minister Chris Fearne said. 

Fearne made the announcement on social media, setting much store by what he called the “right decisions” taken at the start of the pandemic and the sacrifices made by people. 

“Let us continue to be mindful so that we can continue to enjoy the success,” Fearne said. 

On Monday Malta recorded one new case of COVID-19, with a further nine individuals having recovered from the virus. 803 swab tests were also carried out. 

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci the low number of cases recorded in the last few days means that the R-factor has now returned to around one.  

Despite the low cases recorded, she also insisted the virus is still transmitting in the community, with 1% of all people with no symptoms who look to get tested emerging positive. 

As of now, there are 120 active cases, with 485 recoveries and six deaths. In total 61,651 swab tests have been carried out. 



