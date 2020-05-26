Skolasajf could be ‘petri dish for increased infection’, teachers’ union claims

The Union of Professional Educators (UPE) has raised concerns over a “baffling” lack of information and communication between the government and educators on summer school Skolasajf.

The UHM teachers union said the nature of Skolasajf was not conducive with maintaining social distancing, and that no clarifications have been put forward as to how this obstacle should be overcome. It said those expected to work within those structures as of yet have not been informed of any new expectations, regulations or measures.

“To say that the union was baffled by the lack of information and communication by the Ministry on the matter is an understatement. The ministry has made no contact with the union to inform it of any protocols intending to keep our schools COVID-free, and this lack of consultation cannot be expected to be received nonchalantly on our end, trusting in the bona fide and good practice of the Ministry,” the union said.

“Nothing has been announced regarding the provision and use of protective gear and facilities, nor has any light been shed on class sizes or additional procedures and measures that will need to be in place from day 1. How will our educators be expected to work? How will their roles differ from the original job description? How will feeding and cleaning duties be conducted? How will our LSEs be able to maintain a safe distance in full accordance with the recommendations on social distancing?”

The UPE said those are just a few questions which it cannot help but ask itself, since “no solid answer has been given to date. The UPE can only express its dissent at opening Skolasajf to the public.”

The union said it expected the ministry to initiate communication immediately, to inform the union of the protocols which will be put into place on the opening day of Skolasajf.

If these protocols are not presented, or if they are not satisfactory, the union said It would instruct its members not to attend Skolasajf, and resign from their posts, to safeguard their own wellbeing as well as that of their families at home.

“The union will not sit and watch waiting to see if the ministry is going to treat our educators and children like Guinea pigs in a petri dish scenario which might lead to an increase in infection rate. All the union wants is to ensure that our educators are being offered a safe working environment, and whether or not this can be done is yet to be established.”

The UPE said that if the union found that Skolasajf was unable to guarantee the health and safety of its educators, children and their respective families, the union would be compelled to instruct its members to opt-out completely.