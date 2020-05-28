Robert Abela in Tripoli to meet GNA leader Fayez al-Sarraj for talks on immigration

A Maltese delegation led by Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela left for Tripoli early Thursday morning.

This is the first official visit abroad by the Prime Minister, who took office in January 2020.

Meetings are scheduled to take place with the Government of National Accord Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, Foreign Minister Mohamed Siala and Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga.

Discussions are set to focus on immigration, where the Maltese are keen on securing stronger Libyan controls on human trafficking networks.

The Maltese government has shut its ports to asylum seekers and migrants travelling by the Central Mediterranean route on boats supplied by smugglers in Libya.

The government insists that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it unable to succour migrants at sea.

Internationally, the government has also withdrawn from an EU naval operation, Irini, to enforce a Libyan arms embargo widely seen to be selectively punishing of the GNA, by intercepting weapons exports from Turkey, its main ally.