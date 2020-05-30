Coronavirus: Infection control department investigating cause of ENT ward cluster

Mater Dei’s Infection Control department are carrying out an investigation to determine the cause of a COVID-19 cluster at the hospital’s ENT (ear, nose, throat) ward.

MaltaToday received information that the large number of coronavirus cases which emerged from the ENT ward, might have been caused by an issue in its ventilation system.

A number of patients and healthcare workers stationed in the ward tested positive for the coronavirus earlier on in the pandemic.

Independent MP Godfrey Farrugia, whose brother works in the hospital’s ENT ward, had mentioned the issue in parliament.

Asked to confirm the report, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said the infection control department is carrying out an investigation, but the outcome has not yet been determined.

“What we know is that transmission is from one person to another, and so we have continued to strengthen measures such as the use of visors and masks for our healthcare workers,” she said.

The situation has since been put under control, Gauci said.

On Friday Malta registered its eighth coronavirus death. The 56-year-old man had suffered from a number of health conditions.

No new cases were registered, while 13 patients recovered from the virus.

During the press briefing, Gauci was also asked to clarify any concerns surrounding the hospital.

“Health authorities are doing their utmost to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone who might need to make use of hospital services,” Gauci said.