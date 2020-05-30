menu

Coronavirus: Two new diagnoses brings number of active cases to 84

11 COVID-19 patients have been reported as recovered since yesterday

matthew_agius
30 May 2020, 2:34pm
by Matthew Agius
Superintendent of Public Health, Prof. Charmaine Gauci
Two new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Malta overnight, bringing the total number of active cases to 84.

11 COVID-19 patients were reported as having recovered in the latest figures released by the Ministry for Health today. In total, 525 people have recovered from the virus since infections started being detected. 

9 people have died in Malta after contracting the coronavirus, the latest death being a 68 year old man who died in Mater Dei Hospital late last night. A 56 year-old man also died of COVID-19-related complications yesterday after receiving treatment at the hospital.

The two new cases were picked up in the latest round of swab tests -1374 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours. A grand total of 68,038 tests have been carried out so far on the islands.

 

