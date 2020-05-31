menu

Coronavirus: Nine recoveries, no new cases registered overnight

987 swab tests carried out in the last 24 hours, as active cases drop to 75

karl_azzopardi
31 May 2020, 12:42pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Nine recoveries and no new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the last 25 hours.

A total of 987 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs since the pandemic started to 69,025.

Active cases now stand at 75, while a total of 534 recoveries have been registered.

The update was published on the health ministry’s Facebook page ‘sahha’.

9 people have died in Malta after contracting the coronavirus, the latest death being a 68-year-old man who died in Mater Dei Hospital late on Friday night.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday that government will be announcing the lifting of more restrictions on Monday, which would see bars and gyms reopening on Friday.

He also said that the airport is expected to reopen on 1 July.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 31•05•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate | Covid19 Malta

Posted by saħħa on Sunday, 31 May 2020

READ ALSO: Bars and gyms to reopen Friday

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
