COVID-19 update postponed for tonight as Prime Minister is expected to announce lifting of more restrictions

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci's update on the COVID-19 situation will be delivered this evening in a joint press conference with the Prime Minister.

Journalists waiting for Gauci's press conference were were informed minutes before it was scheduled to start at 12:30pm that the event was being postponed.

Gauci is expected to flank Robert Abela this evening in a media appearance during which the Prime Minister is expected to announce the lifting of more restrictions.

On Sunday, no new cases of COVID-19 were recorded with a further nine persons recovering from the virus. A total of 987 swab tests were also carried out.

Active cases now stand at 75, while a total of 534 recoveries have been registered. With nine persons having died from COVID-19 so far, in total 69,025 swabs have been carried.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister said bars and gyms would reopen on Friday.

On Monday both the Medical Association of Malta and Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses have raised concerns over Prime Minister’s proposals to lift further restrictions, which they said went against the advice of public health experts and without the necessary scientific basis

