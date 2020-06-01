[LIVE] Prime Minister to announce lifting of more COVID-19 restrictions at 7:00pm

Prime Minister Robert Abela will be announcing the lifting of more COVID-19 restrictions during a press conference at Castille at 7:00 pm.

This will be the first press conference by Abela since March, which journalists will be able to attend in person.

On Sunday, Abela said gyms and bars will reopen as from next Friday.

But Abela also received backlash for stating that government will be looking at a mechanism that gives an amnesty to people who were fined for breaching the rules on public gatherings during the pandemic. Abela has insisted this will apply to genuine cases and is not a blanket amnesty.

Today, one new positive case of COVID-19 was reported. Malta has 73 active cases.