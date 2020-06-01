These are the countries you can travel to from 1 July

Malta’s airport will reopen on 1 July and travel restrictions will be lifted on 19 countries, including two regions in Italy.

Tourists arriving from these countries wil not be subject to swab tests on arrival, and will not be obliged to stay in quarantine.

The same conditions would apply for Maltese nationals traveling to these countries. Any Maltese national arriving back from these countries will not be obliged to stay in quarantine upon arrival.

The measures were announced this evening by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

The travel restrictions were lifted for direct flights from these countries, and passengers will have to fill in a passenger locator form, making it easier for health authorities to trace.

The countries are: the Italian regions of Sicily and Sardinia, Iceland, Slovakia, Cyprus, Lithuania, Israel, Latvia, Norway, Switzerland, Estonia, Denmark, Hungary, Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, Czechia, Finland and Ireland.

