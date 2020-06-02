COVID-19: Active cases drop to 57, only one new case recorded overnight

One new case of COVID-19 has been registered in Malta overnight and 17 patients have recovered, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

There are now 57 active cases of coronavirus. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 554 people recovered from the virus and nine patients died.

The singular case was picked up in the latest round of swab tests, with 1,071 tests being carried out in the past 24 hours. A grand total of 70,693 tests have been carried out so far on the islands.

On Monday Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that it was time for Malta to go back to work, with the government due to lift the majority of COVID-19 restrictions across all sectors on Friday.

Abela said the remaining restrictions on outlets will be lifted on Friday, the airport will be opened on 1 July and child care facilities will reopen. He said that vulnerable persons given special dispensation not to attend work earlier during the pandemic will now be expected to return to work. The limit of six imposed on public gatherings has also been lifted but mass events will not be allowed this summer.

