[WATCH] PN sets up 14 teams to draw up party policy

A political reform has been launched by the Nationalist Party, with the formation of 14 “clusters” of MPs, stakeholders and party members laying out the party’s political vision.

The clusters will include professionals in specific fields working and discussing the PN’s way forward.

“We believe in politics which voices the concerns of all in society,” PN leader Adrian Delia said.

Delia also said that the opposition wants to show that it can contribute in a positive manner, while offering tangible alternatives.

“The opposition is restructuring itself,” Delia said.

He also thanked nationalist MP Claudio Grech and the parliamentary group for its work in drawing up the plan.

The 14 teams are: