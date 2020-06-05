[WATCH] PN sets up 14 teams to draw up party policy
PN leader Adrian Delia says party wants to be proactive in providing positive alternatives as he unveils 14 groups that will outline the way forward for the party
A political reform has been launched by the Nationalist Party, with the formation of 14 “clusters” of MPs, stakeholders and party members laying out the party’s political vision.
The clusters will include professionals in specific fields working and discussing the PN’s way forward.
“We believe in politics which voices the concerns of all in society,” PN leader Adrian Delia said.
Delia also said that the opposition wants to show that it can contribute in a positive manner, while offering tangible alternatives.
“The opposition is restructuring itself,” Delia said.
He also thanked nationalist MP Claudio Grech and the parliamentary group for its work in drawing up the plan.
The 14 teams are:
- Social Wellbeing – MPs David Aguis and Ivan Bartolo, MEP David Casa, and party official Graziella Attard Previ.
- Quality of Life - MPs Stephen Spiteri, Robert Cutajar and Maria Deguara, and former party president Paula Mifsud Bonnici.
- Economy of Tomorrow – MPs Robert Arrigo, John Rapa, and Hermann Schiavone.
- Environment – MPs Bernard Grech, Edwin Vassallo, Kevin Cutajar, and David Thake
- Resource and Planning – Marsaxlokk councillor Janice Chetcuti, Ryan Callus, and MP Toni Bezzina.
- Security – MPs Beppe Fenech Adami and former St Paul’s Bay mayor Graziella Galea.
- Justice – Lawyer Joe Gilio and MP Jason Azzopardi
- Ecosystem for Gozo - Frederick Azzopardi, Alex Borg and MP Chris Said.
- Taxation and Fiscal Revenue - Graham Bencini and MPs Kristy Debono and Mario de Marco.
- Public Sector Councillor Amanda Abela and MP Therese Comodini Cachia.
- Technology and Innovation – MP Ivan Bartolo and councillor Gabriel Micallef.
- Society Based on Knowledge – MP Clyde Puli and MEP candidate Roselyn Borg Knight.
- National Identity in a Globalised World – MP Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici and MEP candidate Peter Agius.
- Migration, Integration and the Population – MP Karl Gouder and Siggiewi councillor Alessia Psaila Zammit.