Parents and workers were protected by union directives, UHM says

Union Haddiema Maltin (UHM) has noted with satisfaction that a number of parents and vulnerable members of society who form part of the union abided by its directive in continuing to work from home.

After the civil service head revoked teleworking for all workers in the public sector as from Friday, the union had ordered a directive for all workers with young children and vulnerable persons to continue working from home.

According to the UHM, directives were issued in light of the lack of risk assessments which were not carried out.

It also said that parents with young children who did not have a place to keep their children while at work, would have to make the difficult decision of choosing between their work and family responsibilities.

The UHM said it had notified the civil service head, and due to the lack of response issued the directives.

The union also pointed out that after a circular was disseminated among the education department’s workers asking them to notify the administration if they needed to continue teleworking, or need to make use of SkolaSajf facilities, for their children, it was proved right.

“The union was right in issuing the directives after it was made aware of workers’ concerns,” it said.