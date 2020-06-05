menu

Civil Society Network call for public inquiry into police corp abuse

CSN say inquiry should investigate ‘systematic corruption and abuse’ within the police corp in the last twenty years

karl_azzopardi
5 June 2020, 8:24pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Civil Society Network have called for a public inquiry into the police force, following claims made to the press, that they were used as “pawns” to cover up abuse.

The inquiry should be led by three judges and should be made public in less than six months.

“This inquiry should investigate all and any case of potential systematic corruption and abuse of power in the past twenty years.”

The police force was rocked by revelations in February that members of its traffic section were abusing their powers and public funds, in order to claim thousands in payments for work they never did.

A portion of those involved in the allegations also claimed payments for extra duties that were being carried out during their normal shift.

On Friday, police officers who spoke anonymously to the press claimed that they were used as pawns to cover up serious abuse, “among which to undermine the case of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination.”

CSN also said that following the inquiry, a radical reform of the police corps should be initiated.

“This isn’t only to modernise the Corp, but so that the culture of corruption and the system that enables the serious abuses that are being alleged be eradicated urgently.”

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
