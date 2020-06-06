Update 3 | Captain Morgan boat enters Malta as migrants protest: ‘It’s obvious they’ve had enough’

Migrants held indefinitely on the Captain Morgan tourist ferry boat today mounted a protest at their detention, as punishing weather and a five-week imprisonment out at sea was pushing people on the brink of sanity.

The Europa II has now been elected to enter Malta after crew members aboard the Europa II were complaining that they had been placed in an impossible situation by the Maltese government’s intransigence and refusal to take in the asylum seekers.

“They say they have been on good terms with the migrants on board – that they have been feeding them regularly and respecting Ramadan dietary requirements, also entertaining them. But it is obvious the migrants have had enough, suffering constant sea sickness and unable to see an end to this detention,” a source aware of the situation aboard the boat said.

The ferry boat chartered by the Maltese government to hold asylum seekers rescued at sea – a ruse designed to prevent them from claiming asylum in Malta – yesterday headed into Maltese territorial waters.

While a ministry source played down claims of a protest by the migrants, MaltaToday’s source said the situation on the Europa II was becoming worrying for the crew.

“Except for the captain’s cabin, the migrants are threatening to commandeer the ship. They obviously outnumber the crew and security… they threatened to burn the boat down since they have access to the kitchen as well as any utensils inside. If any trouble ensues aboard the ship, the captain will probably steer the boat to shore,” the source said.

Despite the Armed Forces of Malta having been informed of the ongoing situation, the AFM was simply monitoring the boat while it was anchored just offshore Pembroke.

The migrants aboard were rescued at sea between April 30 and May 7. On April 30, the Maltese government arranged for the transfer of 57 people rescued the day before by a private fishing vessel to the Europa II, a 34.75m tourist ferry boat owned by Captain Morgan Cruises Ltd.

The 57 migrants who are being held aboard the Europa II were rescued in late April and early May. They are among the roughly 425 people who are being held offshore on chartered tourist boats, with Malta saying its ports are closed to asylum seekers due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

But the Maltese government last week proclaimed it had “won the war” on the pandemic, after registering its lowest infection rate ever and lifting most of its public health restrictions.

On May 19, a man sent a Facebook post to the nongovernmental organization Alarm Phone, which runs a hotline for boats in distress in the Mediterranean, saying he is on board the Europa II and described the increasing despair in the “water prison.”

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Robert Abela, the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights urged the government to fully meet its human rights obligations towards migrants who cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe.

“In accordance with their obligations under international maritime and human rights law, the Maltese authorities should respond effectively and urgently to any situation of distress at sea of which they become aware,” Dunja Mijatović wrote.

The Commissioner also called on the government to refrain from any action that would result in the return to and disembarkation in Libya of persons rescued or intercepted at sea. This also includes refraining from issuing instructions to private vessels to disembark rescued persons in Libya, and not handing over responsibility to the Libyan Coast Guard or related entities when the foreseeable consequence of this would be disembarkation in Libya.

In addition, she urges the government to ensure full accountability for situations in which action by the Maltese authorities has directly or indirectly led to such returns.

While acknowledging the challenges – now exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic – that sea crossings and arrivals have posed for Malta for a considerable time, she reiterates that such challenges cannot negate clear obligations to save lives at sea and to ensure prompt and safe disembarkation.

Malta has insisted that the migrants it rescued at sea should be redistributed among EU member states, but so far little progress has been made beyond pledges by France and Portugal.

The European Commission has so far said it will try to convince other member states to relocate the rescued migrants.