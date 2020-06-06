menu

Fire inside Attrans complex in Qormi

Fire engines dispatched to tackle a blaze at the Attrans complex on Mdina Road, Qormi

6 June 2020, 2:50pm
The plume of smoke was visible from several kilometres away
The plume of smoke was visible from several kilometres away

Emergency responders have been dispatched to tackle a large fire inside the Attrans complex in Qormi.

The large plumes of black smoke which have engulfed the area are visible from a long distance away. At least two fire engines and their crews are putting out the fire.

A police spokesperson confirmed that there was a fire in the Mdina Road area, between Zebbug and Qormi, but was unable to give further information at this time.

 

 

 

More in National
Fire inside Attrans complex in Qormi
National

Fire inside Attrans complex in Qormi
Delia says PN wants to help 7000 families 'forgotten' by the government
National

Delia says PN wants to help 7000 families 'forgotten' by the government
Matthew Agius
Two new COVID-19 infections, 13 recoveries in past 24 hours, authorities say
National

Two new COVID-19 infections, 13 recoveries in past 24 hours, authorities say
Matthew Agius
Updated | Malta will not take in Captain Morgan migrants, Europa II heads in for crew change
National

Updated | Malta will not take in Captain Morgan migrants, Europa II heads in for crew change
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.