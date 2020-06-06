Fire inside Attrans complex in Qormi
Fire engines dispatched to tackle a blaze at the Attrans complex on Mdina Road, Qormi
Emergency responders have been dispatched to tackle a large fire inside the Attrans complex in Qormi.
The large plumes of black smoke which have engulfed the area are visible from a long distance away. At least two fire engines and their crews are putting out the fire.
A police spokesperson confirmed that there was a fire in the Mdina Road area, between Zebbug and Qormi, but was unable to give further information at this time.
More in National
National