Fire inside Attrans complex in Qormi

Emergency responders have been dispatched to tackle a large fire inside the Attrans complex in Qormi.

The large plumes of black smoke which have engulfed the area are visible from a long distance away. At least two fire engines and their crews are putting out the fire.

A police spokesperson confirmed that there was a fire in the Mdina Road area, between Zebbug and Qormi, but was unable to give further information at this time.