UĦM disputes regulator's ban on air conditioning in buses, orders drivers to leave their vehicles if temperature soars

The Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin has called on Transport Malta to retract one of its COVID-19 measures on public transport and allow air conditioning to be switched on.

Transport Malta had announced in March that it was implementing a set of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which included the switching off of air-conditioning in favour of leaving windows open.

However, the UĦM said that the heat inside the buses had now reached “unbearable” temperature, at times exceeding 39ºC.

“This situation poses serious health and safety issues, not only for drivers who are expected to withstand the heat for a substantial amount of time but also for passengers,” the union said.

The union highlighted that prolonged exposure to high temperatures could cause various health problems and that even though the windows were open, because of their size, they had little to no effect.

The UĦM has directed its members that if the temperature inside the vehicle exceeds 30ºC they could refuse to use that vehicle.

