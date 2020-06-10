Malta’s bathing water is top of the European league

Malta has once again topped the ‘European Bathing Water Quality’ report, with 97.7% of bathing water considered of excellent quality.

Malta’s Water Services Corporation said it is upgrading sewage pipelines, investing in sewage treatment technology with state-of-the-art technology, and radically overhauling discharge monitoring technology through EU part-finance.

VIEW INTERACTIVE HERE

The new equipment will detect foul play on a virtually live automated basis. “The results are a certificate of gratitude to the dedication and efforts of WSC personnel in managing water systems to benefit the environment around us,” CEO Ivan Falzon said.

Sewage infrastructure is very complex and delicate that can be damaged through the improper use of the urban sewer system. “It is crucial that only human toilet waste and degradable toilet paper are discharged in the system,” Falzon said.

Malta treats over 67 million litres of sewage every day – in total, 24 billion litres every year – through a network of 1,545km of sewage pipes, 104 pumping stations and four major plants. Over 210 men and women are employed at the WSC’s sewage division.