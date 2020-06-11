MP scorned by Franco Debono says PM should re-admit its enfant terrible

The Nationalist MP whose 2013 candidature was scorned by the boisterous protestations of Franco Debono, says the one-time MP should be readmitted to the party.

Fifth district MP Hermann Schiavone said the PN should have the courage to re-admit everyone back to the fold if it is to win the general election – even Franco Debono, he said.

“In order to be in a position to win, the PN needs to be open to everyone, including new people,” the PN MP said in a Facebook post.

Editorjal tajjeb fit-Times of Malta li gieghlni hafna nahseb x'ghanda tkun it-triq il-gdida ghall-PN. Id-diversita'... Posted by Hermann Schiavone on Thursday, 11 June 2020

Debono resigned from the Nationalist Party after voting against his own government in the 2012 budgetary vote, bringing down the Gonzi administration, and paving the way to the three-month election that followed and which was won by Joseph Muscat’s Labour.

Debono had leveraged his position in Gonzi’s weak one-seat majority to demand major justice and home affairs reforms, but was constantly rebuffed by the PN administration for a more influential position in the administration. He waged his own campaign against the party’s establishment single-handedly, often using his parliamentary vote as a threat to the government during motions and bill approvals.

Schiavone also said that diversity in thought was essential in political parties, stating that in his time as MP, he learnt that it didn’t matter if MPs were critical to the party they represent.

He said that in this legislature, he had seen a number of MPs voting against the whip’s requests, and speaking their mind on a number of issues. “This should not be held against them, rather if we want to grow as a party, we should be embracing individuals who are not yes men,” he said. “There is strength in diversity.”

Speaking on Franco Debono, Schiavone said the party should have the courage to readmit anyone, including Franco Debono, whose behaviour in the past was a reflection on how MPs should act. “They were 10 years ahead in the way an MP should act,” he said.