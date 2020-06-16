[WATCH] Joseph Muscat unfazed by suggestion Keith Schembri implicated in Caruana Galizia assassination

Joseph Muscat unfazed by suggestion Keith Schembri implicated in Caruana Galizia assassination

Former prime minister Joseph Muscat has refused to comment when asked point blank whether he thought his ex chief of staff Keith Schembri was involved in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder.

Muscat said it was up to the court to make such decisions. He also refused to comment on Chris Cardona’s alleged involvement.

Muscat's reticence was reflected by the majority of Labour MPs who were approached by MaltaToday outside parliament on Tuesday.

The MPs insisted that the decision to interrogate Schembri and Cardona should be left in the hands of the relevant authorities.

In the past weeks details have continued to emerge from court on the alleged involvement of Schembri and Cardona in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Prime Minister Robert Abela was also asked upon his arrival to parliament whether he believed the pair should be interrogated by the police.

“I will leave the police to carry out its work. What the government will be doing is ensuring that all investigations are concluded. We will need to stop talking about investigations, and start talking about prosecutions,” the PM said.

Lawrence Cutajar’s consultancy role

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said that government would not have given former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar a consultancy role had it known of the allegations which surfaced in court in recent weerks.

“It is easy to look back and say that it was a mistake now that information is in the public domain,” he said.

Camilleri insisted he acted immediately when the revelations came out, pointing out that Cutajar was first suspended, and later had his contract terminated.

He also said that he learned of Cutajar’s tip off to murder middleman Melvin Theuma from court.

