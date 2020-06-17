menu

PN denies claims it was offered money to stop David Casa re-election

Nationalist Party denies Melvin Theuma’s claims that it was offered money by Yorgen Fenech to undermine David Casa’s re-election bid

karl_azzopardi
17 June 2020, 6:51pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The Nationalist Party has denied allegations that it was offered money by Yorgen Fenech to und the re-election of MEP David Casa.

The PN said that it was never “offered, or received any payment to block the election of its candidates in European Parliament or any other elections”.

On Wednesday, Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination middleman Melvin Theuma told a public inquiry into the murder that mastermind Yorgen Fenech had offered money to the PN in an effort to stop David Casa’s re-election as MEP.

"Yorgen Fenech told me that he had offered money to the PN not to elect David Casa [ostensibly in the European Parliament election]. But I never asked him what was wrong about 17 Black,” Theuma testified.

Theuma said Yorgen Fenech had told him that David Casa was picking on him over 17 Black.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the PN said: “The Nationalist Party has categorically denied this allegation and will continue to do so.”

Earlier, David Casa said that Fenech’s ownership of 17 Black could only be revealed after his intervention with the Dubai bank which held his accounts.

“If there have been any attempts by Yorgen Fenech to silence me, these attempts have clearly failed,” he said.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
