[WATCH] Adrian Delia denies claims of attempted bribery by Yorgen Fenech in sworn affidavit

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia denies in a sworn statement that he received a money offer from Yorgen Fenech to block David Casa’s re-election bid

karl_azzopardi
18 June 2020, 4:17pm
by Karl Azzopardi
PN leader Adrian Delia
PN leader Adrian Delia

Meta l-Labour ikun fi kriżi jirrikorri għall-gideb.

Posted by Adrian Delia on Thursday, 18 June 2020

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has filed an affidavit that he was never approached by Yorgen Fenech to impede the re-election of any of his party’s candidates.

The sworn affidavit is Delia's response to an allegation made on the Labour Party television station by presenter Karl Stagno Navarra that Delia was offered €250,000 by alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech to stop the re-election of David Casa.

“I was not approached by Yorgen Fenech or any other person to receive a donation in order for a Nationalist Party candidate to not get elected in the European Parliament elections,” the affidavit read.

Delia also declared that no money was donated to him in order to stop any of the candidates' election.

READ ALSO: 

The Opposition leader also challenged the Labour Party media to “substantiate its lies”, and forward any of its information related to the case to the acting police commissioner in the next 24 hours.

Stagno Navarra's claim adds colour to court testimony given by murder middleman Melvin Theuma this week that Fenech had once told him that he offered money to the PN to block Casa's re-election.

A similar statement was made last year by now PN MP David Thake, who had asked Delia whether a PN official had received €50,000 to obstruct Casa's election bid.

On Wednesday, the PN categorically denied receiving any offer or payment to block Casa’s re-election to the European Parliament.

The party was reacting to claims made by Theuma.

However, PN MP David Thake distanced himself from such a statement, standing by claims raised by him in 2019, where he had stated he received information that a party official was offered €50,000 to make sure MEP David Casa is not re-elected.

In comments to MaltaToday, Thake called for an internal investigation to be launched, insisting it is the party leadership who will be shouldering the responsabilty for such a denial.

Read the affidavit here:

Downloadable Files
Adrian Delia's affidavit

 

 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
