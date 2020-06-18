Police want to speak to David Thake about Yorgen Fenech bribery allegation

Nationalist Party MP David Thake has been summoned by police in relation to claims raised in court over allegations that Yorgen Fenech tried to bribe the PN.

“I have been summoned to meet the Economic Crimes Police tomorrow morning in relation to the Yorgen Fenech offer to pay money to the PN in exchange for David Casa not being elected as an MEP,” Thake said in a Facebook post on Thursday evening.

Despite expressing appreciation at the police’s swiftness in reacting to the case, he claimed that they are still being used as a “weapon” by the Labour government.

“When the Police act, they show that they are being used by the Labour government as a weapon to investigate opponents whilst protecting the inner circle of the Labour government,” he said.

“The same Police have, however, failed to investigate money laundering accusations against Yorgen Fenech, Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi, Joseph Muscat,” his Facebook post read.

READ ALSO: Thake distances himself from PN denial it was offered money by Yorgen Fenech

In June 2019, on current affairs programme Xarabank, Thake had accused the PN of being too close to Electrogas shareholder and 17 Black owner Yorgen Fenech, asking Adrian Delia whether a party official had been offered €50,000 to make sure MEP David Casa is not re-elected.

The claim was reiterated on Wednesday during a testimony by middleman Melvin Theuma in the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry.

On Wednesday evening, the PN categorically denied the claim.

I have been summoned to meet the Economic Crimes Police tomorrow morning in relation to the Yorgen Fenech offer to pay... Posted by David Thake on Thursday, 18 June 2020

Reacting to the statement, Thake said he stood by the claims he made, calling on the party to launch an internal investigation on the matter, and the police to investigate the case.

“The country must not allow these things to happen, no matter which side they come from,” he insisted.

On Thursday, Adrian Delia filed an affidavit that he was never approached by Yorgen Fenech to impede the re-election of David Casa.

“I was not approached by Yorgen Fenech or any other person to receive a donation in order for a Nationalist Party candidate to not get elected in the European Parliament elections,” the affidavit read.

READ ALSO: Adrian Delia denies claims of attempted bribery by Yorgen Fenech in sworn affidavit