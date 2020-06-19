menu

Air Malta and pilots 'close' to agreement as lawyers ask court for extension

A court has given Air Malta and pilots union ALPA until next Friday decide on whether they will be withdrawing a pending lawsuit against each other

A court has given Air Malta and pilots union ALPA until next Friday to decide on whether they will be withdrawing a pending lawsuit against each other over the dismissal of 69 pilots.

When the case was called before Mr Justice Toni Abela this morning, the two parties presented a joint application, asking the court for more time to negotiate as an agreement had almost been reached.

The court said it hoped the parties would reach an amicable agreement to ensure that nobody suffers, but warned that if this agreement did not materialise by next Friday 26 June, the court would proceed with hearing the evidence expeditiously.

Earlier in June, Air Malta said it was going ahead with the redundancies of 69 pilots after talks with the pilots' union failed. 

The company said that talks with ALPA on measures to avoid redundancies in order to safeguard its ongoing sustainability and viability, failed.

This was after ALPA refused to consent to radical pay cuts across the board due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Lawyer Aaron Galea Cavallazzi appeared on behalf of Air Malta, whilst ALPA was represented by lawyer Andre Portelli.

