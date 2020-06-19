May was second wettest month of the year

Averaging at 21.2°C and exceeding the climate average by 1.4 °C, May recorded higher than average temperatures in 2020.

The highest recorded temperature for May was 32.3 °C, while the lowest stood at 13.3 °C, a Meteorological Office report has shown.

A total of 286.4 hours of sunshine were recorded, with the 1 and 5 July being the brightest two days of the month, each clocking 12.6 hours of sunshine.

The dullest day was the 18 May, with just 0.8 hours of sunlight.

The sea temperature average was also higher than the norm, recorded at 19.8 °C, 1.8°C more than the expected average.

May was also wetter than the climate norm, having produced 28 mm of precipitation. The climate norm stood at 8.5 mm.

It was also the second-wettest month of the year, with 97% of the total rainfall collected on the 27 May.

Wind speed was sustained at 10.2 knots, higher than the climate average of 8.6 knots.

“The maximum gust, blowing at 41 knots from a west by north-west direction, was recorded on the third day of the month,” the report read.