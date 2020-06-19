'I have nothing to hide,' Joseph Muscat says after Prime Minister expresses 'disgust' at 17 Black Montenegro scandal

Former prime minister Joseph Muscat has said he will make himself available to police investigations after media revelations today linking 17 Black with Enemalta's purchase of a wind farm in Montenegro.

Muscat’s Facebook statement came minutes after a strong declaration by Prime Minister Robert Abela that any politician who could be involved in the latest scandal to step down.

“I will not protect anyone. If a politician or anyone is involved… they had better take their first steps before I take them,” a visibly annoyed Abela said on Friday evening.

In a Facebook post some minutes later, Muscat said that today’s revelations “were totally new information”, insisting his claims can be verified.

“I declare beforehand that I am ready to make myself available to the police and give all information and answer any questions they may have in any investigation they initiate,” Muscat said. “I have nothing to hide.”

Former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi also penned his reaction on Facebook, insisting he had no association with “the 17 Black company”.

“At no point in time during the development of the Montenegro project was there any idea of wrongdoing by anyone. I reiterate that I have no association with the 17 Black company, which was mentioned today as having any interest in this project,” Mizzi said.

He also insisted Enemalta publish all information on the Montenegro project to ensure full transparency and avoiding speculation.

“This is a project that only brought profit to Enemalta, enabling the company to grow stronger and keep energy tariffs low in a sustainable way,” he said defending the wind farm project.

“My involvement as minister responsible for energy was to set the energy policy for our country and to see that Enemalta is strengthened,” Mizzi said.

Fielding questions on the case, Robert Abela said on Friday that if allegations are true and Mizzi is involved in the deal, he has to either resign himself, or else he would be taking the decision.

He also expressed his disgust at the allegations, insisting investigations by law enforcement officers should result in prosecutions.

Muscat and Mizzi only released their statements shortly after the Prime Minister spoke, despite the 17 Black claims being published by Reuters and Times of Malta at noon.