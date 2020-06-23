No new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

No new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

This represents the first time since 7 March that Malta registered two consecutive days with zero cases, the ministry said.

The news comes just over two weeks since most coronavirus restrictions were lifted and shops allowed to reopen. Malta is expected to formally lift the public health emergency at the end of the month and the airport is scheduled to open on 1 July.

The ministry said that one more patient has recovered, with the total number of active cases now standing at 38. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 618 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 927 swab tests were carried out. This brings the total of tests since March to 89,621.

The Health Ministry said that 368 men and 254 women have recovered from the virus.