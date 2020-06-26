Air Malta has no agreement yet with pilots’ union as court deadline looms

No agreement has been finalised yet between Air Malta and the pilots’ union despite a court deadline that expires today for both sides to find a solution.

The company is “expecting” the pilots’ union to accept a temporary suspension of collective agreement rights until Air Malta makes it out of the financial storm caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a government source told MaltaToday.

The company has asked the Airline Pilots Association for “a genuine understanding” of the situation to help the airline make it out successfully from this turbulent period, the source added.

Air Malta is trying to secure a sustainable operation over the next 12 months until the tourism sector regains momentum.

“Air Malta management is positive that ALPA will understand the situation and cooperate with the company but a cold shoulder at this final hour could threaten the company’s immediate future,” a government source said.

Both sides are locked in dispute with ALPA refusing the airline’s proposal for a social wage for its members. Air Malta has reached similar agreements with three other unions representing different categories of workers.

ALPA sought a court injunction to stop the airline from making 69 pilots redundant but during last week’s sitting both sides informed Judge Toni Abela that a deal was “close”.

Abela gave both sides a week to try and find an amicable solution and that deadline expires this afternoon.