[WATCH] Montenegro wind farm scandal: ‘Don’t blame the victim,’ Edward Scicluna says

The Finance Minister expresses ‘disgust’ over Montenegro wind farm scandal but insists the government should be judged on the actions it is taking now that the facts came to light

by Karl Azzopardi
Joseph Muscat and several ministers attended the opening of the Mozura wind farm in Montenegro with part-investment from Enemalta
Edward Scicluna has expressed “disgust” over the Montenegro scandal, insisting the important thing was how the government acted now that new facts have emerged. The Finance Minister was replying to questions as to why government officials were now seeing the light on corruption when facts started to emerge in 2016 during the Panama Papers scandal.

“I get disgusted when I see them [the allegations], and that is why we have the institutions apart from the court which are tasked with investigating such matters,” Scicluna said.

He said that crime happens everywhere and the situation must not be dramatized. “The important thing is how you react when the facts are known. Government has to be judged on its decisions now that information has been outed,” he insisted.

“Don’t blame the victim. What is important is that once you discover things, you take action, report and investigate the case,” he said, adding that he had always made his personal opinion known in Cabinet, the parliamentary group and to Joseph Muscat and Robert Abela.

READ ALSO: Yorgen Fenech's 17 Black made profit of €4.6m from Enemalta purchase of Montenegro wind farm, report claims

