Marketing gurus team up for campaign to deliver Tarxien shelter for women and kids

42% of women have experienced more than one violent incident, according to data by the NGO SOAR.

But 47% of Maltese people still think “women often make up or exaggerate claims of abuse or rape” – incidents which 42.9% of victims attributed to precipitating factors such as the “mentality that man is always right”.

Now digital agency Anchovy and marketing company MPS have teamed up with SOAR to raise awareness on domestic violence against women in Malta.

The partnership has culminated into a campaign aimed at driving women who are looking to extricate themselves from a violent situation.

Viewers will be exposed to a vivid visual experience through which sounds and images will be utilized, to bring out a plethora of different emotions experienced by these victims.

“These are serious issues which are close to the hearts of both Anchovy and MPS staff who have decided to dedicate time and energy to this campaign in order to give back to the victims of these heinous crimes.

“This is particularly meaningful to us because in 2019, SOAR provided free long-term open-ended support to a record 112 families, improving the lives of 155 children. This helped families to become resilient and to better cope with challenges that they faced, to secure stability and safety, to support their wellbeing, encourage self-development and prevented families from becoming homeless and destitute. This further underlines the fact that without funding, none of this would have been possible and we would like to further this cause,” a spokesperson for the NGO said.

The goal of the campaign is to generate enough donations to allow SOAR to continue to provide these much-needed services to more survivors as well as towards one of SOAR’s imminent projects – the Hub. The SOAR Survivors’ Hub is a townhouse in Tarxien which will become a safe, secure, nurturing space designed to fit the needs of a community of survivors and their children and will act as a drop-in, daycare centre offering access to all Soar’s services, including a free library, garden and workshops.

“This is where each and every one of us can do something now. With this website we are sending out a call to action to everyone out there, urging them to donate to this cause, as well as a message of encouragement and an understanding that no matter how dire the circumstances, no-one is alone and we are all in this together. Better together than apart.”

Persons wishing to donate can visit www.unmutesoar.com.