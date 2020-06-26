Facebook turns on Felix Busuttil’s ‘shit-stirring’ post on black men seeking shade on Triton Square

The Labour candidate and dance entertainment star Felix Busuttil incurred the wrath of Facebook followers when a tone-deaf post complaining of a group of black men sitting in the shade of the Triton square kiosks, hit the wrong note.

Busuttil, who as candidate for MEP championed Labour’s trailblazing record on gay rights, appeared miffed at photos of black men congregating in Valletta, and sitting down in groups under the shade of the shuttered kiosks on Triton square.

“This is unacceptable to see at the entrance of Valletta… it’s not like there is nowhere to sit. These may appear small issues but they are indeed big because it looks bad for our country’s culture… it is the authorities’ duty to address this problem and find just solutions.”

It was a loaded comment for what many instantly suspected of being Busuttil’s annoyance at a group of black men, ostensibly migrant workers, taking shade from the strong heat behind the only sheltered place on the open Triton square.

A selection of comments perhaps illustrates better the kind of opprobrium Busuttil received:

“Oh no the lower classes are totally ruining the view. Help solve poverty not shame poor people for it. You know socialist ideals and all that.”

“Congratulations on outing yourself as a racist. It’s good to see one’s true colours, particular if you have political ambitions – makes the decision on who to vote for easier.”

The feminist activist Andrea Dibben’s double-whammy spoke volumes about Malta’s true problems: “You’re right Felix… how can they stay beneath a tree? Don’t they know that trees go against Maltese culture? How dare they appreciate the shade of a tree? Give them an axe to fell that tree so that they can integrate.”

She then said: “Shame on you for resorting to populist tactics that go against everything that emblem you have on your profile stands for! Shame on you as a person with influence not to stick your neck out to make sure these men are given a decent shelter! Shame on you as part of a minority group who has suffered so much not to acknowledge the suffering of another minority group!”

The film director Ken Scicluna said: “The only unacceptable thing I see is that we have been left without trees. A piazza is there to be enjoyed, which is difficult in Malta without the shade of the trees. You mentioned culture… whose culture is that of those who end up drunk and sleeping on a bench after the morning village festa?”

Xarabank presenter Peppi Azzopardi also joined the fray: “You know how much I love you… and indeed that’s why your comment hurts me…. You know we fought together to stop people from harassing gay people. You remember when they would say ‘you can kiss but not in front of others’, and you’d be justifiably hurt by that. Isn’t the same thing happening against these brothers of ours? What are they doing wrong?”

Busuttil later issued an apology for his comment, saying he did not intend hurting anyone. “If I did so, I bow my head and apologise,” he said.

Busuttil said he harboured no agenda against any minority, race, or social group. “I’d be a hypocrite… I would have written the same post on any other group of people. This is a growing problem in Malta that needs a just solution.”