Ryanair issues health regulation ahead of service resumption on July 1

Airline operator Ryanair has released a set of health regulations which travellers have to abide by, as it resumes operations on 1 July.

The use of masks and visors will be mandatory at all times in the airport terminal and onboard the aircraft, with crew also abiding by the regulation for the whole duration of the flight.

The airline also said that there will be no queuing at any time, with customers not allowed to dwell in boarding stairwells and air bridges. Queuing will also not be allowed on board for the toilets.

Travellers have been encouraged to make use of online and contactless services for check in and boarding passes. They will also be self-scanning their boarding passes when boarding.

Bag drops will be limited to self-service when available, with customers urged to minimise baggage, with preferable only two carry-on bags taken aboard.

Temperature checks on all persons entering the airport will also be carried out.

Ryanair said that only card payments will be accepted for inflight purchases, with services limited to pre-packaged snacks and drinks.

All of the airline’s aircraft will be disinfected daily with hospital grade disinfectants, which are expected to last for over 24 hours. Aircraft will also be fitted with a state-of-the-art filtering system, which recycles airflow every three to four minutes.

“At Ryanair we are doing everything we can to return to flying so we can reunite friends and family, allow people to return to work, and begin to restart Europe’s tourism industry, upon which millions of jobs, especially for young people, now depend,” Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson said.

With government easing restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 earlier in June, flights will start operating as of 1 July.

Government has issued a list of 'safe corridors' with countries considered safe from COVID-19.

The remaining flight restrictions on all destinations will be then lifted on 15 July.

