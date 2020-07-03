Salini ducks infected with avian flu, salmonella and pose public health risk, authority says

Ducks at the Salini are infected with avian flu and salmonella, the Environment and Resources Authority said.

Tests carried out on the birds show that the ducks, which live on the watercourse alongside the salt pans, are diseased and pose a risk to public health, native and migratory wildlife and the environment.

ERA said in a statement late on Thursday night that the ducks also pose a threat of transmitting the diseases to domesticated poultry.

The authority spoke after the matter was raised in parliament by PN MP Robert Cutajar, who flagged concerns that were doing the rounds on social media about the number of dead ducks in the area.

However, the issue dates back to July 2018, when ERA had issued a stop notice, ordering the relocation of the ducks because they posed an environmental threat since they were not native to the site.

Earlier on Thursday, BirdLife Malta, which manages the Salini nature reserve, called on the authorities to take action because the ducks were diseased. The organisation also explained that the watercourse where the ducks were introduced did not fall within its jurisdiction.

ERA said talks were underway with the Veterinary and Plants Regulation Division to decide on a plan of action for the removal of the ducks. Previous plans to remove the ducks never materialised.

“It is noted that the ducks in question are feral domesticated ducks, which are not native to the Maltese Islands. They do not occur naturally in the area and their livelihood depends on external factors and human intervention, this causing major imbalances in the natural state of the water and biodiversity of the area,” ERA said.

It added that domesticated ducks released in the wild caused direct environmental damage by altering the habitat where they live, degrading it, and increasing the risks of nutrient enrichment and water contamination.

“Indeed, the ducks, their droppings and uneaten introduced food sources are leading to water contamination, leading to an increase in nutrients and eutrophication episodes such as red tides. Such episodes are very damaging to protected wildlife in the area as they may lead to the death of fish and other wildlife, including protected species, as well as other unwanted environmental and health consequences,” ERA said.

The authority noted that besides being introduced there, other ancillary non-authorised alterations were also carried out in the site, which lies in a protected area, to accommodate the domesticated ducks.

A stop order was issued, which also prompted the testing on the birds.