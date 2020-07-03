Man seriously injured in traffic accident

A man from Zurrieq was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Thursday in Siġġiewi.

The accident occurred at around 5.30pm in Triq San Niklaw.

Police said the man lost control of the Nissan Qashqai he was driving and the car overturned.

The 50-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.