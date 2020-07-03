menu

Man seriously injured in traffic accident

A man from Zurrieq was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Thursday

3 July 2020, 7:36am
The accident occurred at around 5.30pm in Triq San Niklaw
The accident occurred at around 5.30pm in Triq San Niklaw

A man from Zurrieq was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Thursday in Siġġiewi.

The accident occurred at around 5.30pm in Triq San Niklaw.

Police said the man lost control of the Nissan Qashqai he was driving and the car overturned.

The 50-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

More in National
Tax evasion, murder, pika and hope: Church reflects on ills of Maltese society
National

Tax evasion, murder, pika and hope: Church reflects on ills of Maltese society
Kurt Sansone
MPs discussing Petrus gift to Muscat should declare Fenech relationship, Cassola says
National

MPs discussing Petrus gift to Muscat should declare Fenech relationship, Cassola says
Matthew Vella
Man seriously injured in traffic accident
National

Man seriously injured in traffic accident
Former economic crimes chief now under fire, pushed into administrative role
National

Former economic crimes chief now under fire, pushed into administrative role
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.