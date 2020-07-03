Two days after travel restrictions lifted Malta registers one imported COVID-19 case

One new case of COVID-19 was registered on Friday.

The positive case is an imported, sporadic and symptomatic case, according to the health ministry.

981 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 98,139.

Active cases now stand at 13, while total cases number 672.

On Friday, one new recovery was registered, with a total of 650 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of deaths as a result of the virus remain nine.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 03•07•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate | Covid19 Malta Posted by saħħa on Friday, 3 July 2020

Air Malta statement

In a statement on Friday Air Malta said that a passenger on a reparation flight from Amsterdam tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine swab test. The airline advised all passengers on reparation flights to conduct a swab test on their return to Malta.

“The flight from Amsterdam was not one of the air bridge destinations which were opened on the 1st of July 2020. The standard contact tracing procedure commenced by the Health Authorities,” said the airline.