Daniel Micallef to become PL deputy leader as no other nominations submitted

Labour Party's top roles uncontested, with only one nomination received for each position

karl_azzopardi
5 July 2020, 1:49pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Daniel Micallef is set to become new Labour Party deputy leader for party affairs, as his candidature was the only one presented, after nominations closed on Sunday.

Micallef, who currently holds the post of party president, will take over from former economy minister Chris Cardona.

Former OPM official and ONE journalist Ramona Attard will take the role of party president.

The posts of party vice-president, organising secretary and international secretary were also uncontested with Louis Gatt, William Lewis and Marc Vella Bonnici respectevley taking over the posts.

The vote to confirm their appointment will be held on 25 July.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
