Overspeeding makes up over 37% of fines issued by marine enforcement

37% of fines issued by Transport Malta’s maritime enforcement section were for overspeeding.

Speaking at the launch of the Be Safe at Sea awareness campaign, transport minister Ian Borg said overspeeding was the most frequent breach of rules by far, and called for more diligence from boat owners.

“Transport Malta’s Maritime Enforcement squadron is vital and helps maintain discipline at sea. Until now, the team has already inspected over 1,000 vessels, issued close to 300 contraventions and over 100 warnings. Transport Malta is constantly investing in this squad’s assets and its members, both through training its officials and also in its equipment,” Borg said.

Borg said the campaign will also be aimed at swimmers. TM has prepared 56 swimmer zones within the most popular boys around Malta. “This year, two new ones were added from last year, one in St Thomas Bay in Marsaskala and another in Kalanka, Delimara. I encourage swimmers to swim in these zones whenever possible for their own safety.”

TM has also prepared 40 slipways around Malta and Gozo with signs and paintings, besides the annual regular maintenance, to help avoid obstruction and allow their unhindered use by boat users. “I encourage both swimmers and boat owners not to litter, either on the beaches or at sea and encouraged the public to enjoy the season without accidents, by showing respect to all and towards the environment,” he said.