No new coronavirus cases and recoveries recorded on Monday

Number of active cases stands at 11

karl_azzopardi
6 July 2020, 12:42pm
by Karl Azzopardi

No new coronavirus cases and no new recoveries were registered on Monday.

Active cases stand at 11, after 457 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

The total number of swabs carried out stands at 104,434.

Cases since the pandemic started number 672, while the total number of recovered patients stands at 652.

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains nine.

The health ministry said 42,228 people used the covid19 symptoms checker issued by government earlier on during the pandemic.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
